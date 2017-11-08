Second mayoral candidate on ballot for state election

The Greens candidate for Ipswich, Brett Morrissey who ran for mayor at the August by-election.

A SECOND former Ipswich mayoral candidate is among the contenders for the seat of Ipswich at the upcoming state election.

Brett Morrissey, who contested the city's top job at the August mayoral by-election, is The Greens candidate for Ipswich.

Mr Morrissey ran as an endorsed candidate for The Greens in that election too, the only one to declare a political alliance.

He secured 6,476 primary votes winning 6.73% of the vote, placing him fourth in the council poll.

Mr Morrissey said he was motivated to take a tilt at state politics to stand up for the people of Ipswich and to give voters another option.

He said there were a range of issues that needed to be discussed further in the public arena, including the alleged corruption of several long-term Ipswich City Council identities.

"The fact that the state government has sat on their hands and allowed this to happen... that motivates me," Mr Morrissey said.

"I want to ensure the State Government is keeping a close eye on the local government."

Mr Morrissey said interest in The Greens was growing in Ipswich and the people he had spoken to expressed concerns over the environment, along with jobs growth and job security.

"People are worried about the environment here," Mr Morrissey said.

"There is a lot of residential development. People are seeing Ipswich being bulldozed away in some places."

At the last state election in 2015, The Greens candidate Pat Walsh secured 2,245 primary votes out of 29,880 - or 7.51%.

The winning candidate, Labor's Jennifer Howard won 15,904 votes (53.23%) with the LNP the next closest on 8,526 votes (28.53%).

The candidates for seat of Ipswich (ballot order)

1. Malcolm Roberts (One Nation)

2. Andrew Caswell (LNP)

3. Brett Morrissey (The Greens)

4. Troy Aggett (Independent)

5. Jennifer Howard (ALP - incumbent)