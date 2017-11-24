Second man charged over alleged bushland bashing

A SECOND person has been charged over the bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill and his elderly father.

A 19-year-old Redbank Plains man was this week charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, in relation to the June 25 incident.

A 17-year-old North Ipswich man, Nathan Peter Reditt is also facing a charge of assault occasioning bodily. He was charged by police late last month.

Mr Dodrill and his elderly father were attacked by a group of up to 20 people after Jim Dodrill was approached by a stranger, who asked to meet him in a bushland area at Collingwood Park to discuss the issue of illegal trail bike riding.

An investigation was launched immediately after the attack.

Jim Dodrill and his father Mitch Dodrill both required medical attention after the incident.

Mr Dodrill sustained injuries to his head and fractures in his hand.

His father, Mitch Dodrill, was stabbed in the attack.

The Redbank Plains man charged this week is due for his first court appearance on December 12.

Nathan Reditt's next court appearance is set down for December 13 at 2pm.