Second man accused of Price-Purcell's murder named in court

>>RELATED: Accused murderer of Purcell-Price named in court

A SECOND man charged over Sam Price-Purcell's alleged murder has had his case mentioned in the Roma Magistrates Court.

Owen James Harris, 29, was charged with murder and misconduct with a corpse by detectives investigating the 2015 disappearance of Sam Price-Purcell.

The matter was adjourned to the Toowoomba Magistrates Court for mention on July 5.

Harris, who was charged on Saturday, is the second person to be arrested in relation to Price-Purcell's alleged murder.

Sam Robert Price-Purcell disappeared on February 16, 2015.

Detectives last week charged 36-year-old Leyburn man Michael Jay Evans with murder, arson, and misconduct with a corpse.

Evans has appeared before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court, and will reappear on September 10.

Acting Detective Inspector David Nicoll of the Homicide Group said while the arrests are a significant milestone in the investigation, it remains ongoing.

"The investigation will continue until all those involved in the Sam's murder and disposal of his remains are put before the courts," Acting Detective Inspector Nicoll said.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who have assisted in this investigation. It would not have been solved without them coming forward and speaking with police.

"We again appeal for anyone with information relating to Sam's murder or the location of his remains to contact Crime Stoppers. It is never too late to come forward and no piece of information is too small."

