Former Western Pride women's head coach George Kalogeridis. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sport

Second Ipswich footy coach resigns in a week

David Lems
27th Feb 2020 11:17 AM
Subscriber only

WESTERN Pride FC is searching for a new head coach after the sudden resignation of recent arrival George Kalogeridis.

Kalogeridis, 35, cited “personal reasons’’ for his decision, after just one game into the 2020 National Premier Leagues women’s season.

The former South Australian and Victorian player and coach said he would take some time off before considering other coaching offers.

Western Pride is scheduled to play the QAS in Saturday night’s second round match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

The women’s team lost their opening clash 4-0 to Mitchelton last weekend.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle said the club would look to rebuild the women’s program, especially with the club’s junior girls teams faring so well in the state league competition.

Pride’s under 15 girls beat Mitchelton 2-0 last weekend with the club’s under-13 girls drawing 1-1 in their season opener.

Kalogeridis is the second regional football coach to leave in as many weeks.

Western Spirit’s Capital League 1 head coach David Coles was asked to resign following a change in the Goodna club’s direction.

New coach Mario Malesevic oversaw a gritty team effort in last weekend’s second round FFA Cup game where Western Spirit beat Bardon Latrobe 7-6 in a penalty shootout.

Malesevic said his players fronted to training this week understandably feeling the effects of that extra-time battle.

“There were a few sore legs but that’s a part of the pre-season,’’ the new coach said.

Western Spirit is preparing for a third-round clash against Gold Coast Premier League side Burleigh Heads at Kippen Park on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a very tough game,’’ the new Spirit coach said, knowing his team has nothing to lose.

“I’ll be asking the boys to dig deep quite a lot to try to get anything out of this game.’’

Tyler Baker will lead the side with co-captain Monty Oukelo and his wife celebrating the birth of a daughter.

The Ipswich City Bulls also have a third-round FFA Cup encounter against Nambour at Sutton Park (5pm) on Sunday.

Before that, the Ipswich City Bulls women have an Elaine Watson Cup clash with Peninsula Power at 6pm on Saturday night.

Ipswich Queensland Times

