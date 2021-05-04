Second dingo attack on child at Fraser Island beach in two weeks

A second boy has been attacked by a dingo at Orchid Beach, the second attack on Fraser Island in a matter of weeks.​

A second boy has been attacked by a dingo at Orchid Beach, the second attack on Fraser Island in a matter of weeks.​

A four-year-old boy has been bitten by a dingo at Orchid Beach on Fraser Island.

It comes just weeks after a toddler was injured in an attack at the same spot after wandering from his family’s holiday accomodation at night.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle can reveal the latest incident occurred when two boys, aged four and five were approached by a dingo near a car parked outside a home at Orchid Beach on Saturday.

According to a Department of Envirnment and Science spokesman, the dingo sniffed the five-year-old boy and the children ran towards the house.

At this point, the four-year-old boy was bitten on the thigh.

The boy received two small red marks and a slight graze but didn’t require medical treatment.

The parents chased the dingo into the bush, and it snarled at them and didn’t want to leave the area, the spokesman said.

QPWS rangers are investigating to try and determine which dingo was involved.

Fears are rising that the dingo pack at Orchid Beach has become habituated thanks to people interacting with and feeding the animals.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has reminded visitors and residents on the island to keep children under constant supervision after the interaction on Saturday.

In a previous incident on April 17, a two-year-old boy wandered from a holiday home at Orchid Beach in the early hours of the morning before being set upon by a dingo.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a toddler to hospital, after he was attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island on April 17. Picture RACQ LifeFlight

He had to be flown off the island after suffering bites to his head, neck and body.

Residents and visitors to the island, particularly the Orchid Beach area, are advised a dingo pack is approaching people for food.

It’s believed the dingo pack has been inadvertently or deliberately fed by residents and visitors, and has lost its natural wariness of people.

People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with dingoes, as this can contribute to their habituation and cause them to become aggressive while seeking food.

People are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger or to phone 07 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

