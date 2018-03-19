Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone Marcus created an extra playground for kids who climbed on the fallen trees it left behind. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Cyclone Marcus created an extra playground for kids who climbed on the fallen trees it left behind. Picture: Justin Kennedy
News

Second cyclone could head to Darwin within days

by JASON WALLS
19th Mar 2018 3:15 PM

ANOTHER cyclone could be headed for Darwin by the end of this week, as the clean up from Cyclone Marcus goes on.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Graeme King said there was a "moderate" chance the new cyclone would form by Thursday.

Mr King said the northeast Top End coast would be most at risk and impacts on the northwest coast could not be ruled out.

"It is too early to say how strong the possible cyclone will be and too early to forecast the rainfall totals that we may see as it crosses the coast and moves over land," he said.

"We will be tracking the system's developments very closely, and there is a chance that we will start to issue tropical cyclone advice during the next couple of days."

If the new cyclone eventuates, it will be named Cyclone Nora.

Related Items

cyclone marcus darwin weather
Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

News Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic draws more than 200 people

  • 19th Mar 2018 4:16 PM
Why Ipswich sportstar Jordyn has a double celebration

Why Ipswich sportstar Jordyn has a double celebration

Hockey Games selection after becoming engaged

  • 19th Mar 2018 4:00 PM
GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

News Bull shark suspected after carcass left with chunk missing

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

Opinion Is allowing Matthew Lodge to play football redemption or hypocrisy?

Local Partners