Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A second flying fox recovered from Queens Park has tested positive for lyssavirus.
A second flying fox recovered from Queens Park has tested positive for lyssavirus.
News

Second confirmed case of deadly bat disease found at park

kaitlyn smith
21st Jan 2021 4:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANOTHER flying fox recovered from Queens Park at Ipswich has tested positive for Australian Bat Lyssavirus (ABLV).

West Moreton Health issued a public health alert on Thursday afternoon.

The latest discovery comes about five weeks after an earlier case of a bat that was also infected with the potentially lethal disease.

WMH Public Health physician Dr Penny Hutchinson said the bat was found just before midday on January 18 at the Japanese gardens of Queens Park.

It was taken into care by appropriately trained and vaccinated carers.

READ MORE: Mind the bats: Christmas show goes on despite virus find

Dr Hutchinson said lyssavirus could prove fatal to humans.

“Anyone who could have had contact with this bat is urged to present to their doctor urgently and ask their doctor to contact the Public Health Unit immediately,” she said.

“The bat was found in an area where there is potential contact with the general public in the waterfall near the bridge, which has no water in it currently.”

Lyssavirus could prove fatal to humans. PICTURE: file photo
Lyssavirus could prove fatal to humans. PICTURE: file photo

The animal has since succumbed to the disease.

She said Queensland Health was immediately notified of the positive result, with relevant follow-up undertaken by the West Moreton Public Health Unit.

READ MORE: Council addresses Nerima Gardens closure amid bat problem

“We have been in contact with those people who reported the bat when it was found and also those who cared for it to check on the details of any contact they had with the bat and whether they were vaccinated,” Dr Hutchinson said.

“It is very important to provide urgent treatment if anyone has had a scratch or bite from a bat to prevent a lethal disease.”

It comes following Ipswich City Council’s recent decision to close parts of the Nerima Gardens to public access.

A council spokesman said at the time the decision was not related to lyssavirus.

He said it was due to the increased number of bats in one tree, which was deemed a potential hazard to members of the public walking below.

READ MORE: Bat infected with disease deadly to humans found in park

Dr Hutchinson said bats should not be handled by members of the public under any circumstances – even if they were dead.

If you find a sick or injured bat please contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625) or a local bat care organisation – search for “bat care”.

If you have had a bite or a scratch from a bat please call 13 HEALTH or your local Public Health Unit for urgent advice.

lyssavirus nerima gardens queens park ipswich west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Appeal filed over decision to acquit former Ipswich mayor

        Premium Content Appeal filed over decision to acquit former Ipswich mayor

        Council News The former mayor was acquitted and his convictions and sentences set aside late last year

        Harding ditches mayoral robes after Pisasale chapter

        Premium Content Harding ditches mayoral robes after Pisasale chapter

        Council News Mayor Teresa Harding refuses to wear the official robes after sordid details were...

        Brazen trail bike riders give police the slip

        Premium Content Brazen trail bike riders give police the slip

        Crime Unregistered trail bikers are zooming through red lights, circling police cars and...

        WANTED: Police release images of woman after alleged theft

        Premium Content WANTED: Police release images of woman after alleged theft

        Crime CCTV footage has been revealed of a person allegedly involved in a theft at an...