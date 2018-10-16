Menu
Drama at Lowood High School.
News

Second chance to light up stage

Rhiannon Keyte
by
16th Oct 2018 12:11 PM

STUDENTS from Lowood High who were devastated when their musical had to be cancelled this year will resurrect their best numbers at Friday night's Arts Showcase.

Grade nine student Mairead O'Dea said the chance to sing a song from hit film "The Greatest Showman” as a production number with backing dancers was different from anything she'd ever done, but was using a timeless technique for keeping nerves under control.

"I've been practising a lot, so I'm not extremely nervous,” she said.

"I chose 'this is me' because performing is our passion and we wanted to incorporate our interests, which makes the song is perfect.”

Head of Arts Kristie-Lee Doyle said the night would be a chance for students from all disciplines to shine, but expected the musical theatre performances to be a highlight.

"Unfortunately this year we had to cancel our musical, but we had auditioned and started rehearsing,” she said.

"It was a bit disappointing for the kids, but they decided to keep coming to rehearsal and to put together some scenes, which will be great.”

The event will show off work from music, dance, drama, art, manual arts and graphics students, plus performances from the school band and instrumental music program students.

Lowood High Arts Showcase: 19th October Lowood High School Hall, entry by gold coin donation.

Gallery of work open from 5:30pm. Performances from 6:30pm - 9:30pm.

