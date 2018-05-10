Second Carl's Jr Burger opening in a matter of weeks

The new development at West Ipswich, on the corner of Brisbane and Hooper Sts, is taking shape. April, 2018

The new development at West Ipswich, on the corner of Brisbane and Hooper Sts, is taking shape. April, 2018 Helen Spelitis

IPSWICH'S second Carl's Jr Burger is expected to open within a matter of weeks.

Construction is well underway at the new site at One Mile, the second in Ipswich after the Redbank Plains store opened earlier this year.

Builders are on track to finish work ahead of the grand opening scheduled in June.

Last month, Synergy Property Partners erected concrete slabs that will make up the buildings at the new centre on Brisbane St.

The company behind Carls' Jr Burger in Australia, Bansal Group, are already looking for up to 80 people to fill manager and customer service roles in the new restaurant.

General manager Shawn Kerr previously said by the time the One Mile site opened, the business would have employed close to 200 Ipswich job seekers.

He said construction was "progressing well" and so far there had been no delays due to weather.

He said the second quarter of the year was the original deadline but that had since been refined to June.

Outdoor and adventure specialist Anaconda will also take a place, alongside Bridgestone Tyres and a 7 Eleven in the new bulky goods precinct on Hooper St.

Construction started in September last year after the old One Mile Hotel was demolished.

Synergy development manager Sam Hill said tenants had been confirmed for all but two shop spaces.

Mr Hill said roadworks would be undertaken before the precinct could open.

"That will be the last works to be done before the grand opening in mid to late June," Mr Hill said.

"Structurally, how it looks now will be how it looks when everything is finished.'

Mr Hill also confirmed a memorial plaque would be installed on the corner of the block.

"We have designed it in consultation with the council and have decided on a memorial that will acknowledge the history of the area and the first surveyors," he said.

"It will be a concrete panel with a big plaque, in a style in keeping with the Workshops Rail Museum."