Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
News

Second car involved as man remains critical

by SAM FLANAGAN
14th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reports suggest the man who was hit by a car in Townsville last night was also struck soon after by a second vehicle.

The incident occurred last night around 8pm on Paxton St in North Ward, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

On arrival paramedics began treating a 20-year-old man for significant head injuries as well as significant lower limb injuries.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said this morning that their initial inquiries suggest a second vehicle hit the man after he had already been struck.

Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.
Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.

It's believed police have spoken to the drivers of both vehicles and other witnesses as their investigations continue.

The man was transported to the Townsville University Hospital last night where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Second car involved as man remains critical

More Stories

accident hit by car injured townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        Premium Content Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        News The three teens were arrested following a car being left to burn in the middle of the highway.

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News Here’s what to expect from a $400 million highway upgrade

        ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        Premium Content ‘Kind-hearted’ man taken too soon in highway tragedy

        News The friend of a man killed in a horrific crash said she had received a message from...

        Fake police raid allegedly kicked off night from hell

        Premium Content Fake police raid allegedly kicked off night from hell

        Crime Police alleged five masked men kidnapped and tortured man and woman