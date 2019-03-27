Second Brisbane measles case in two days

Queensland Health has confirmed the second case of measles in Brisbane in as many days.

The latest incident has triggered an alert for the southside where the patient, a backpacker, had been staying while not realising they were infectious.

The patient was known to have visited the Brisbane Backpacker Resort in Vulture St, West End, on March 18 and 19, and the local Coles supermarket at 4pm on the 19th.

They stayed at the Backpacker Resort until 3am on March 21 before travelling to Brisbane Airport that morning, walking around the domestic terminal from 4.20-5.30am before boarding Qantas Flight QF1543 at 5.29am for Canberra.

Metro South Health Public Health Physician Dr Bhakti Vasant said people who had been at any of the locations at those times needed to be alert for symptoms and should speak to their doctor immediately if they were uncertain of their immunity to measles.

"Measles is a serious viral infection that causes fever, cough, runny nose, then a red spotty rash and sore eyes a few days later," Dr Vasant said.

"Symptoms usually start around seven to 10 days after infection, but sometimes longer.

"Anyone who develops measles-like symptoms within the next fortnight should contact their GP for advice.

"Please call medical practice first to say you could have measles, so that staff can take necessary precautions." "People who are unsure or have concerns about their immunity to measles should contact their GP.

"Because of recent measles outbreaks overseas, it is particularly important for travellers to get vaccinated before leaving Australia."

For more information on the measles virus visit:

http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/media/pdf/14/217/91/measles-v6 or contact 13 HEALTH on 13 43 25 84.