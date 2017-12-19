Second Bremer River bridge 'vital' to region's future growth

FUTURE: An artist's impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge.

A SECOND, long-awaited bridge over the Bremer River needs to be built if Ipswich is to cope with a future increase in traffic, Councillor Cheryl Bromage says.

Discussion about constructing the Norman Street Bridge to remove traffic from the central business district has been on the city's agenda for decades.

The Ipswich City Council is now preparing a business case for the Palaszczuk Government, a process which could take several years.

According to the City of Ipswich Transport Plan, the river crossing is a major project required by a population of 275,000.

With a business case underway, the Ipswich City Council aims to complete the project within 10 years.

The business case will then be used to lobby State and Federal Governments for funding to start construction.

It is estimated the cost of the bridge will be about $250 million.

Cr Bromage said the bridge had been identified to relieve traffic congestion and promote revitalisation of the Ipswich City Centre.

"The new bridge is seen as a key infrastructure driver for the future economic and civic success of the Ipswich City Centre as a principal activity centre of southeast Queensland," she said.

The new bridge will encourage non-essential through traffic out of the Ipswich City Centre, making way for opportunities for streetscape improvements, on-street dining, speed limit reductions as well as enhanced pedestrian and public transport facilities.

Cr Bromage said transport planning indicated the bridge was needed within the next 10 years based on forecast growth, but the delivery was linked to future government funding availability.

Once funding is secured, stage one works would take about three years to design and construct.

"We are hopeful that the Queensland Government recognises the importance of this bridge in one of the state's fasting growing regions," Cr Bromage said.

She said an arrangement could be similar to the Gold Coast Light Rail and the Moreton Bay Rail Link projects, where the council contributed 10 per cent of the project value.