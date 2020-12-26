Menu
A second body has been found at Squeaky Beach after two men drowned.
News

Second body found at popular beach

by Frances Vinall
26th Dec 2020 6:48 PM

A second body has been found after two men were seen struggling in the water at a popular Victorian summer spot on Christmas Day.

Two males were swimming with friends at Squeaky Beach on Friday when they got into difficulty about 3.40pm, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

"After an extensive search, the body of a second swimmer was located in waters off Wilsons Promontory this afternoon," he said on Saturday.

A member of the public managed to pull one of the men, a 26-year-old Thornbury man, from the water on Christmas afternoon.

Squeaky Beach was closed after the tragic drowning incident.
He died at the scene despite CPR being administered.

The second swimmer, also a 26-year-old Thornbury man, was located after an extensive search.

Local police officers, Water Police, Search & Rescue Police and the Air Wing were involved in the search for the second man.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

drowning editors picks tragedy water safety wilsons promontory

