Third attempted Ipswich ATM robbery in three days

IPSWICH has been hit by the third attempted ATM robbery in three days, although the latest incident doesn't appear to be linked to those already under investigation.

Brassall shopping centre was targeted last night with a 58-year-old allegedly breaking into the shopping centre bunker containing an ATM.

The incident unfolded about 1.30am.

The alarm was triggered during the man's attempt to gain entry.

Police arrested the man who was found with a number of items, also located at the scene.

A 58-year-old Sadliers Crossing man has been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent, wilful damage and possess thing intended for use in connection with offence under 419/421 of the Criminal Code.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, August 14.

This man's arrest does not appear to be linked to similar offences currently under investigation.

That includes two similar attempted robbery incidents at Plainland and Fernvale on Thursday night.

Criminal Investigation Branch Senior Sergeant Heath McQueen said on Friday, media coverage of a spate of similar offences in north Brisbane probably contributed to the offences at Fernvale and Plainland.

