Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

Shayne Neumann and his wife Carolyn vote at Cityhope Church on Saturday morning. Rob Williams

WHAT was expected to be a Labor landslide in the seat of Blair has turned out to be a narrow margin separating the ALP and the LNP.

Incumbent Blair MP Shayne Neumann won the seat for the ALP, but not without fierce competition from the LNP, followed closely by One Nation.

The Coalition held an early lead through the first few hours of counting and closing in on 9pm, when the seat was called, it was neck and neck.

However despite the political boffins calling the election, Blair seat veteran Shayne Neumann said it was still too close to make the victory speech.

"We look like we're ahead now, it's too close to call at this stage, as the night has gone on we've come from behind to inch our way from behind to come out up front,” he said.

The Liberal candidate, ex-military man and 'absentee' candidate Robert Shearman conceded defeat and said it was a massive wake up call for Mr Neumann and in the Blair electorate.

"The local member hasn't been doing anything to support businesses out there or infrastructure requirements, he hasn't put in anything to support the people of Blair,” he said.

"Even in the rural areas, he needs to be able to support the rural (voters) as well as greater Ipswich.”

Mr Shearman said it was common sense that helped bring the LNP up in what was widely regarded as a safe Labor seat.

"I was talking a little bit of common sense, we wanted to have businesses thriving in Ipswich, support those businesses, support infrastructure development and support the whole Blair electorate,” he said.

"We want to create the jobs and the economic opportunity.

"That's what I was talking about the whole time, talking about job creation and getting business stimulated, making sure we have jobs and security for the youth.

"The Prime Minister (Scott Morrison) cut though, the Prime Minister was appealing to all Australians.

"Going into an election promising to increase taxes and thinking they can fool the electorate was a very poor choice by Labor.”