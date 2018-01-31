Avocadoes selling for almost $8 each at Woolworths at Gasworks.

Avocadoes selling for almost $8 each at Woolworths at Gasworks.

Is this Queensland's most expensive avocado?

A seasonal shortage of the favoured fruit has pushed prices to the limit with a single, organic avocado selling for $7.90 at Woolworth's Newstead supermarket at the weekend.

In the same Gasworks shopping complex, The Standard Market Company was spruiking avos for $6.99 each.

The premium product is retailing for $6 at Coles with the non-organic variety on shelves for $4.50 each.

Avocadoes selling for almost $8 each at Woolworths at Gasworks.

Cafe owners are feeling the pinch too with several taking avocado off their menus or charging a premium for the green gold until supplies are replenished.

Among those shunning the fruit are West End cafe Plenty and Annerley's Dudley Street Espresso.

Greenslopes cafe The Jam Pantry has limited avocados to just one dish and won't offer it as a side, explaining to customers the rationing was designed "to put less pressure on our farmers".

The price surge is due to a seasonal gap between the Hass and Shepherd varieties with Brisbane Markets predicting prices should drop mid-February once the new season New Zealand-grown Shepherd variety hits Australian shores.