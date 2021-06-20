Menu
A man and a woman did not return from a fishing trip on Saturday night.
Search underway for pair missing after fishing trip

by Cormac Pearson
20th Jun 2021 8:40 AM
A large-scale search is underway after two people failed to return from a fishing trip off the Port of Brisbane on Saturday.

The search started just before 7pm on Saturday night when police were informed the 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman didn't return as planned.

Their boat, a Quintrex 440 Renengade tinny, hasn't been found.

Water Police, Polair, the Coast Guard and Volunteer Marine Rescue are searching for the pair in the Port of Brisbane, Mud Island and Redcliffe areas.

