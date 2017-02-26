Search under way for missing Ipswich man

A SEARCH is under way for a missing man in bushland in the Lower Beechmont area.

The 22-year-old North Booval man was last seen heading towards the fire trail near North Road and Freemans Road at about 2.15pm today.

Police hold concerns for his safety and well-being as he suffers from a medical condition.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, 185cm tall and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, white baseball cap and carrying a green backpack.

The man may have difficulties in communicating.

If any members of the public see this man or know of his whereabouts, please contact Policelink on 131 444.