Yang Chen, 26, went missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley about 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Picture: Supplied
News

Search resumes for woman missing near waterfall

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Feb 2020 5:56 PM
THE search for a university student who went missing in the Gold Coast hinterland amid heavy rain four days ago continues.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing on February 12, after her boyfriend said he lost sight of her while walking near Gorge Falls in Tallebudgera.

In the initial days following her disappearance, the search operation for Ms Chen was suspended due to severe weather.

Police recommenced the search operation this weekend and spent today scouring creeks and bushland.

They plan to continue searching for Ms Chen tomorrow morning. 

