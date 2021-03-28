Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
News

Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

by Maddy Morwood
28th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed.

The 21-year-old Brisbane man was swimming with friends when they were caught in a rip off Coolum Beach about 4.30pm.

Water police and helicopters were both involved in the search but called it off at 8pm for the night.

A land and air search continued on Sunday morning.

Local lifeguards resumed the search about 5am, with water police joining them about 6am.

The incident happened near Stumers Creek Rd, Coolum Beach.

Originally published as Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

More Stories

editors picks sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Qld region set for massive economic growth

        Premium Content The Qld region set for massive economic growth

        News It’s the Queensland region set to become the state’s economic and employment engine room, with more than 300,000 people moving there 2041.

        Thanks for the musicals: Theatre company turns 20

        Premium Content Thanks for the musicals: Theatre company turns 20

        News From Seven Little Australians to Phantom of the Opera, Ipswich Musical Theatre...

        Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Premium Content Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Property Brisbane house prices have hit a new record, with some suburbs recording 40 per...

        Swifts celebrate milestone year with collection of firsts

        Premium Content Swifts celebrate milestone year with collection of firsts

        Hockey Ipswich club’s major achievements showcased in 15th season of growth. See how the...