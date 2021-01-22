Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
News

Search resumes for missing snorkeller

by Emily Cosenza
22nd Jan 2021 9:49 AM

A desperate search for a regional Victorian man is underway after he went missing while snorkelling off shore in South Australia's southeast.

The search for the 32-year-old began just before 5pm on Thursday after police were alerted to the victim's disappearance in water off Surfers Way near Port MacDonnell.

Local fishers, Fisheries SA, SES crews and local volunteers helped police look for the man.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority Challenger aircraft from Victoria also searched the area into the evening.

Police divers tried to locate the missing man overnight and will assist in the search that resumed on Friday morning.

Originally published as Search resumes for missing snorkeller

Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
drowning missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich abattoir revival plans hit funding brick wall

        Premium Content Ipswich abattoir revival plans hit funding brick wall

        Business It is estimated about 600 meatworkers would be employed if the abattoir restarted operations but it’s hit a wall

        Appeal filed over decision to acquit former Ipswich mayor

        Premium Content Appeal filed over decision to acquit former Ipswich mayor

        Council News Police fight appeal outcome in case of former mayor on fraud charges

        Mayor ditches official robes after predecessor's sex attack

        Premium Content Mayor ditches official robes after predecessor's sex attack

        Council News Ipswich mayor won't wear city robes after sordid details revealed

        PREVIEW: New venue to honour iconic watering hole

        Premium Content PREVIEW: New venue to honour iconic watering hole

        Food & Entertainment A new deck, function room and craft beer selection are set to please punters