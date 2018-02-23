Menu
Mark Roome, who went missing while rowing on the Brisbane River
Body of missing rower found in river

by Jacob Miley, Talisa Eley
23rd Feb 2018 9:57 AM

A BODY found near a Brisbane sailing club Thursday evening has been confirmed as that of missing rower Mark Roome.

It's believed a member of the public alerted police to the body, which was found near the South Brisbane Sailing Club at West End at about 6.20pm Thursday.

Mark Roome went missing while rowing on the Brisbane River.
Mr Roome, 63, was reported missing by his rowing companions at 4.40am on Wednesday after his upturned scull was found near West End.

The group said he became separated by rough conditions on the river during an early morning rowing session.

Family said he was an experienced rower, and was believed to be fit and healthy at the time.

A search of the river on Wednesday failed to uncover any sign of the father of four, though a police spokesman confirmed a helmet was found by divers.

Crews were back in the water at first light Thursday morning before the grim find Thursday evening.

His family have described Roome as "the most upbeat, beautiful person who did everything for everyone".

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

canoe drown missing person rower
