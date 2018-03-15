Menu
A 10-year-old boy missing from Kingston. Picture: Supplied
News

Search on for missing 10-year-old boy

by Tom Chamberlin
15th Mar 2018 12:36 PM

POLICE are looking for a boy who was reported missing from Kingston, south of Brisbane, on Wednesday night.

The boy 10, was last seen on Capella St about 7.30pm.

"He is described as approximately 145cm tall, solid build with light brown to blonde hair," police said in a statement.

"He was last seen wearing the t-shirt depicted in his picture with brown long pants and a black cap.

"Police hold concerns for his safety and welfare."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

