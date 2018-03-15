Search on for missing 10-year-old boy

POLICE are looking for a boy who was reported missing from Kingston, south of Brisbane, on Wednesday night.

The boy 10, was last seen on Capella St about 7.30pm.

A 10-year-old boy missing from Kingston. Picture: Supplied

"He is described as approximately 145cm tall, solid build with light brown to blonde hair," police said in a statement.

"He was last seen wearing the t-shirt depicted in his picture with brown long pants and a black cap.

"Police hold concerns for his safety and welfare."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.