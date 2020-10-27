Search of Laidley dad’s phone reveals drug dealing history

A Laidley man has been busted texting friends, selling them drugs (file image)

A SEARCH of a Laidley dad’s phone revealed the cannabis he was growing in his shed was much more than for personal use.

“Hey, you still want,” a text from one of Dylan Pascoe’s friends read – “25 to be supplied”.

The five supplying dangerous drug charges and the associated text message were read out when Pascoe faced Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

They made up half the offences Pascoe, 30, was charged with.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor revealed a string of text messages sent and received on Pascoe’s phone when police took possession of his phone

“Drop buds off after work” another text read.

Sergeant Windsor told the courtroom police searched Pascoe’s house on August 4, where they found 11 clip seal bags containing three grams of cannabis and a bowl in the main bedroom.

They also found a water pipe, hose and cone piece as well as an electric grinder.

But in a shed, concealed in a 3x4 metre grow tent and tucked in between tomato and avocado plants, police found a well-cared-for cannabis plant, about 20cm high.

“Have you got photo evidence of what was in there, because I was growing vegetables too,” Pascoe said before his lawyer could speak.

Police also found two heat lamps, one electric fan, and a quantity of fertiliser.

“It (the plant) showed all evidence of having been tendered and fertilised,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

“He said he was growing it for his own personal use.”

Pascoe pleaded guilty to five charges of supplying a dangerous drug.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of producing a dangerous drug, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing utensils for charges between October 26, 2019, and August 4.

During that same time frame, he was busted driving with drugs in his system while on a provisional licence when travelling near Crowley Vale.

Pascoe was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client had gone through “major stresses” in his life.

“His nine-year-old child has been diagnosed as a level three non-verbal autistic,” Mr Ryan said.

He said Pascoe was currently on Jobseeker payments and had four children

“The supply drug charges relate to sharing with friends, not for a commercial element,” Mr Ryan said.

Pascoe told the court he would do whatever he had to do because “he was about to lose his licence again”.

He said he would quit drugs cold turkey.

Acting Magistrate Lisa O’Neill said quitting cold turkey would be difficult, and instead sentenced him with a probation order for 12 months for all charges.

“I accept that you’ve got a lot of stress in your life but the whole idea of going cold turkey is very unlikely to help. Probation will assist you with help,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said it wasn’t the first time Pascoe had appeared in court for drug driving charges, having previously been sentenced in 2017 and 2018.

For drug driving, Pascoe was disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months and he was fined $300, referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded for all charges.