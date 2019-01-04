Menu
Missing Bellbird teen.
News

Search for missing teen moves into day 10

4th Jan 2019 1:26 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old boy missing from Bellbird Park.

He was last seen about 10pm, December 25 at an address in Bellbird Park.

He is described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Police urge the boy or anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802422931.
 

bellbird park missing persons policelink
Ipswich Queensland Times

