'Shock': MP's emotional plea for info on missing publican

Helen Spelitis
| 5th Apr 2017 6:41 AM Updated: 4:32 PM
This photo, with missing man Andrew Scott, has been Deb Frecklington's Facebook cover photo since March 6.
This photo, with missing man Andrew Scott, has been Deb Frecklington's Facebook cover photo since March 6.

UPDATE: 

THE moment Deb Frecklington saw her friend's face pop up on a Queensland Police missing persons Facebook post her heart sank.

It's a familiar sight but the Nanango MP was shocked to see the image of someone she knows so well.

Coominya publican Andrew Scott, 55, hasn't been seen since 7.30am on Monday morning.

Ms Frecklington, like many others in the small community north of Lowood, was shocked to hear of his disappearance.

She often spends time talking to the well-known, happy and jovial publican and says the behaviour is completely out of character.

PLEASE HELP: 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning
PLEASE HELP: 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning

"He knows my family very well and likes to reminisce while reminding me he remembers me as a 10-year-old girl," Ms Frecklington said.  

"He's never been shy to tell me, as the local member, what he believes I should be doing for his community.

"He loves the area and is one of those guys who always has the best interests of his community at the front of his mind.

"He's a good man."

Ms Frecklington has spoken with Andrew's friends and says the mood is one of shock and concern.

"I was down in Coominya this morning to lend whatever support I could.

"We as a community hope found safe and well."

She pleaded for anyone with information, or who may have seen Andrew's black truck (pictured below), to contact police. 

EARLIER:

A SEARCH is underway for a missing Coominya man who has not been seen for two days. 

The 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning on Main St and the police have called on the public to help find him. 

He may be driving a black Toyota Hilux with the registration 748 JTZ. 

Police hold concerns for Andrew's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he has a medical condition.

Andrew (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall with a solid build, and short grey hair.

Andrew Scott may be driving a black Toyota Hilux.
Andrew Scott may be driving a black Toyota Hilux.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  coominya editors picks ipswich missing police

