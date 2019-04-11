Search for missing boys tracks back to Lockyer Valley

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate two missing boys from Lockyer Valley.

The boys - 12 and 15-years old - were last seen at 9pm on Tuesday at Mama Creek, Gatton Rd, Gatton.

Police allege the pair stole a car and drove it to Brisbane, where the vehicle was later located in Fortitude Valley.

Police believe the boys are heading to the Lockyer Valley.

The 12-year-old is described as Aboriginal, approximately 130cm tall, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes.

He is wearing a blue t-shirt, black and red hooded jumper, fawn coloured long pants and brown shoes.

The 15-year-old is described as Aboriginal, approximately 155cm tall, slight build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900708029