Search for woman missing in floodwaters

28th Dec 2018 5:47 PM

A search is under way for a 34-year-old woman missing in floodwaters near Wallaby Creek, Rossville, between Cape Tribulation and Cooktown.

The woman was last seen entering fast-flowing water near the Homerule causeway on River Road about 6pm Thursday (December 27) as she attempted to cross the river and return home.

Police were notified this morning when friends attended her address and noticed she was missing.

Police and SES personnel have launched a search and will continue until last light today and will resume tomorrow morning.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

