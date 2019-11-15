Search is on to find Santa on Ipswich in augmented reality

Meet Santa's reindeer in the top of town until December 31. He's one of many Christmas characters you'll be able to find around Ipswich as a part of the council's Finding Santa augmented reality trail.

THE search is on to find Santa and his friends across Ipswich with the launch of an exciting augmented reality Christmas trail - Finding Santa.

The Finding Santa trail spans 40 iconic locations at which residents and visitors can reveal hidden characters and share in the wonder of Christmas simply by using their smartphone or tablet.

Special Finding Santa pavement stickers have been placed throughout the city as clues for where Santa and his merry friends can be found.

Participants need only to download the free Finding Santa app from the App Store or Google Play and then scan the stickers with their device to see a touch of Christmas magic before their very eyes.

Finding Santa will be live across the city until Tuesday, December 31. It is the first time Finding Santa has been rolled out citywide in Queensland.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said people could even take photos with the Christmas characters.

"We really wanted to bring the Christmas spirit to the fore right across Ipswich this year and Finding Santa is a great way to do just that," he said.

"With 40 locations, no matter which part of the city you live in or are visiting, chances are you won't be too far from one of our Finding Santa clues.

"It's a bit of fun to go out with your phone or tablet and scan the clue, check out the animation and even take a photo with the revealed character."

The Finding Santa augmented reality Christmas trail is a part of an expanded Christmas in Ipswich line-up.

Other events this year include a return of the popular Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens in Queens Park, the River 94.9 Christmas Lights Competition, four nights of fireworks at Riverlink Shopping Centre and the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

Ipswich City Council is also continuing its support for community Christmas events across the city, among them the iconic Brassall Christmas in the Park and Carols at Robelle Domain events.

More information about festive fun in Ipswich is available at www.christmasinipswich.com.au