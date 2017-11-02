Search is on for city's best Christmas lights display

CHRISTMAS is coming and so is the annual pilgrimage to the most lit-up streets in town.

The River 949 Christmas Lights Competition has kicked off, as residents start getting creative with the home displays.

There are five individual categories and an overall winner to be decided in this year's competition, with a total prize pool of $6500 in cash on offer.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said entries closed on November 12.

"The Ipswich Christmas Lights has become a tradition for the city and we are urging entrants to connect with their neighbours to demonstrate unique, contemporary and individual displays, especially in the Best Street Award," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Whether you are entering for the first time or you are a dedicated yearly supporter there are heaps of chances to share in the prize pool.

"All residents also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite display in the People's Choice Award."

Entrants are judged according to first impressions; coverage; showmanship - creativity and uniqueness/Christmas theme; use of non-lighting decorations and atmosphere.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council wanted to encourage as many residents as possible to take part in this year's competition.

Entries for the competition can be registered online by visiting www.ipswichchristmaslights.com.au or by printing the downloadable file.

Competition categories

City Wide Winner

Best Residential

Best Rural

Best Business/Organisation

Best Street

Best Recycled

Lockyer gets into the Christmas spirit

LOCKYER Valley residents can also win by getting into the spirit of Christmas this year.



Entries are open for the 2017 Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decoration Competition.



Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan encouraged residents of all ages to enter.



Prizes will be awarded for categories including best nativity scene, best decorated home, best decorated business and best solar power-powered display, among others.



"Now is the time to start planning your light display," Cr Milligan said.



"To see families drive around in the lead-up to Christmas looking at the lights is lovely, in what can often be a busy time of year.



"There is something about Christmas lights that make us stop and really think about the significance of the festive season, family and friends.



Prizes include up to $500 value per category.



Entries close 4.30pm on November 24. For more information visit lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or phone 5466 3426.