Whats On

Search is on for city's best Christmas lights display

SWITCH ON: QT general manager David Box, River 94.9 general manager Shane O'Brien and Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli launch the 2017 Christmas lights competition.
SWITCH ON: QT general manager David Box, River 94.9 general manager Shane O'Brien and Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli launch the 2017 Christmas lights competition. Rob Williams

CHRISTMAS is coming and so is the annual pilgrimage to the most lit-up streets in town.

The River 949 Christmas Lights Competition has kicked off, as residents start getting creative with the home displays.

There are five individual categories and an overall winner to be decided in this year's competition, with a total prize pool of $6500 in cash on offer.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said entries closed on November 12.

"The Ipswich Christmas Lights has become a tradition for the city and we are urging entrants to connect with their neighbours to demonstrate unique, contemporary and individual displays, especially in the Best Street Award," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Whether you are entering for the first time or you are a dedicated yearly supporter there are heaps of chances to share in the prize pool.

"All residents also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite display in the People's Choice Award."

Entrants are judged according to first impressions; coverage; showmanship - creativity and uniqueness/Christmas theme; use of non-lighting decorations and atmosphere.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council wanted to encourage as many residents as possible to take part in this year's competition.

Entries for the competition can be registered online by visiting www.ipswichchristmaslights.com.au or by printing the downloadable file.

Competition categories

  • City Wide Winner
  • Best Residential
  • Best Rural
  • Best Business/Organisation
  • Best Street
  • Best Recycled

 

Lockyer gets into the Christmas spirit

LOCKYER Valley residents can also win by getting into the spirit of Christmas this year.

Entries are open for the 2017 Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decoration Competition.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan encouraged residents of all ages to enter.

Prizes will be awarded for categories including best nativity scene, best decorated home, best decorated business and best solar power-powered display, among others.

"Now is the time to start planning your light display," Cr Milligan said.

"To see families drive around in the lead-up to Christmas looking at the lights is lovely, in what can often be a busy time of year.

"There is something about Christmas lights that make us stop and really think about the significance of the festive season, family and friends.

Prizes include up to $500 value per category.

Entries close 4.30pm on November 24. For more information visit lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or phone 5466 3426.

Topics:  andrew antoniolli ipswich ipswich christmas lights competition

Ipswich Queensland Times

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Car ignites in flames after crashing on major highway

Car ignites in flames after crashing on major highway

The male driver has been taken to hospital

  • News

  • 2nd Nov 2017 7:14 AM

Kate Jones hits back over shocking graduation figures

NOT ADDING UP: There is dispute about which figures best reflect the number of Queensland students completing Year 12.

Fair Go For Our Kids campaign figures under fire.

SPECIAL REPORT: Why drug gangs are targeting regional kids

Experts have been shocked by the drug ice's prominence in regional Australia.

And how we think our pollies could do more to stop it

Resources Council calls for power play

Queensland Resources Council has asked both sides of politics to continue a freeze on royalties to support the resources industry.

These three pillars are vital to supporting 309,500 employees: QRC

Local Partners