SEARCH: Hunt begins for 'inspiring' new CEO of Ipswich

A NATION-WIDE search to find an 'inspiring and innovative' chief executive officer to lead the Ipswich City Council will begin today.

Five weeks after suspended CEO Jim Lindsay resigned while under suspension, advertisements for the position have been placed in newspapers and the web across Australia.

The Ipswich City Council has engaged recruitment consultants, McArthur Management Services, to start the search for eligible candidates.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli hoped the next leader would be someone who inspires by example, could take the city forward with innovation and strengthen the city's position in the region.

"Advertising for the position has been booked to appear in major newspapers and web-based employment sites from today," he said.

"We want to engage a transformational leader who will encourage commitment to the values that have been developed to support a new era of transparency and good governance.

"It is too early to pinpoint a commencement date for a new CEO owing to many variables such as notice periods and contract negotiations."

Since October Gary Kellar has been employed as the acting CEO of the council after Mr Lindsay's suspension.

He is expected to continue in the role and could play a part in the recruitment of a new chief, should the council see fit.

While the council has not determined the detail of the selection process, it would typically involve a shortlisting process conducted by a panel appointed by the council with the final selection and appointment made by the full council.

Mr Lindsay worked for the council for more than 10 years before he was arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission in 2017.

He disputes and intends to fight the charges.