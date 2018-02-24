Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli hoped the next leader would be someone who inspires by example.
Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli hoped the next leader would be someone who inspires by example. Rob Williams
Politics

SEARCH: Hunt begins for 'inspiring' new CEO of Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Feb 2018 7:00 AM

A NATION-WIDE search to find an 'inspiring and innovative' chief executive officer to lead the Ipswich City Council will begin today.

Five weeks after suspended CEO Jim Lindsay resigned while under suspension, advertisements for the position have been placed in newspapers and the web across Australia.

The Ipswich City Council has engaged recruitment consultants, McArthur Management Services, to start the search for eligible candidates.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli hoped the next leader would be someone who inspires by example, could take the city forward with innovation and strengthen the city's position in the region.

"Advertising for the position has been booked to appear in major newspapers and web-based employment sites from today," he said.

"We want to engage a transformational leader who will encourage commitment to the values that have been developed to support a new era of transparency and good governance.

"It is too early to pinpoint a commencement date for a new CEO owing to many variables such as notice periods and contract negotiations."

Since October Gary Kellar has been employed as the acting CEO of the council after Mr Lindsay's suspension.

He is expected to continue in the role and could play a part in the recruitment of a new chief, should the council see fit.

While the council has not determined the detail of the selection process, it would typically involve a shortlisting process conducted by a panel appointed by the council with the final selection and appointment made by the full council.

Mr Lindsay worked for the council for more than 10 years before he was arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission in 2017.

He disputes and intends to fight the charges.

andrew antoniolli chief executive officer ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times
Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

News ALMOST 300mm of rain could fall this weekend, with warnings a month’s rain could fall in four days.

Police's Booyah gives disengaged youth a second chance

Police's Booyah gives disengaged youth a second chance

News Officers work to improve social, educational or employment skills

  • 24th Feb 2018 7:00 AM
Courier stole 10 pre-launch iPhone Xs worth $19K

Courier stole 10 pre-launch iPhone Xs worth $19K

Crime When he arrived at the depot, police were waiting

Local Partners