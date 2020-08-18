Menu
Search for young woman missing in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
18th Aug 2020 7:11 AM
POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield.

Jennifer Maloney was last seen on Monday at 4.45pm on Woodcrest Way. She hasn’t returned home since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as Ms Maloney suffers from a medical condition and her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 166cm tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, a pink hoodie and black runners with white soles.

Anyone with any information about Ms Maloney’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

