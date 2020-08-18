Search for young woman missing in Ipswich

Jennifer Maloney was last seen on Monday 17 August 2020 at 4.45pm on Woodcrest Way.

Jennifer Maloney was last seen on Monday 17 August 2020 at 4.45pm on Woodcrest Way.

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield.

Jennifer Maloney was last seen on Monday at 4.45pm on Woodcrest Way. She hasn’t returned home since.

Jennifer Maloney was last seen on Monday 17 August 2020 at 4.45pm on Woodcrest Way.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as Ms Maloney suffers from a medical condition and her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 166cm tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Jennifer Maloney was last seen on Monday 17 August 2020 at 4.45pm on Woodcrest Way.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, a pink hoodie and black runners with white soles.

Anyone with any information about Ms Maloney’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.