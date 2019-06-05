Menu
A boy (not pictured) is missing from a property in Maramie, northern Queensland.
News

Desperate search for missing Qld toddler

5th Jun 2019 11:41 AM

A SEARCH is underway for a two-year-old boy who went missing on an isolated cattle station in rural Queensland yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen at about 5pm near the station's homestead on a property in Maramie, around 100km east of Kowanyama.

When the boy's family realised he was missing they and the cattle station employees launched a search of the immediate area.

Police were notified on Tuesday evening after the boy couldn't be found.

Kowanyama police attended the property last night and participated in further searches for the boy.

He was unable to be located before dark.

Additional police, SES and helicopter support are expected to attend the property today to help with the search.

According to Yahoo News, pictures of the child have not been released, as he is believed to be on a private property.

