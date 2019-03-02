Search for old school mates to attend upcoming reunion

CATCH UP: Former students of Redbank State School are invited to attend a reunion this April.

CATCH UP: Former students of Redbank State School are invited to attend a reunion this April. Contributed

PAST and present residents and students will celebrate all things Redbank on April 6.

The event commemorates the community spirit and vast history of the Ipswich suburb, particularly the Redbank State School which has been in operation since 1865.

Rhonda McInally, 73, is helping organise the event and said there's a lot of interest, especially from older citizens.

"It's for the little town, not only the school, it's combined and there's a lot of interest in the little town of Redbank," Mrs McInally said.

"We just meet at the local Redbank School of Arts Hall where we all went when we were kids for the dance."

You don't need much to come down and celebrate with the bare minimum required to join in on the fun.

"We just take a plate and we have a gold coin donation to pay for the hall," Mrs McInally said.

"We usually have a couple of hundred roll up.

"We had one last year in March, but we decided we needed to have them closer together because the people are getting older now. They all love it so much, we reminisce and put up all the old photos and everything.

"It's awesome."

The reunion for past and present residents of Redbank and past pupils of the Redbank State School is at the Redbank School of Arts Hall from 9am-4pm on Saturday, April 6.

For more information on the event, contact Rhonda McInally on 0411118492 or email at wrmcinally@bigpond.com.