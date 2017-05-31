23°
News

Search for mystery Qld $40million lotto winner

Cas Garvey
| 31st May 2017 9:16 AM
Are you $40 million richer this morning?
Are you $40 million richer this morning? Flickr

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COULD you have woken up $40 million richer this morning?

Queenslanders are being urged to check their lotto tickets this morning after someone from the Sunshine State won the entire $40 million Oz Lotto jackpot last night.

As the entry was unregistered, the identity of the new multi-millionaire remains a mystery.　

The Queensland entry was the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1215 on Tuesday night. Last night's Oz Lotto draw 1215 offered a $40 million jackpot - the third highest Australian lottery jackpot of the year.　

Golden Casket is urging all Queenslanders who purchased a ticket in last night's Oz Lotto draw to check their tickets.　

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting for Australia's newest multi-millionaire to make contact and start the prize claim process.　

"With $40 million up for grabs, last night's Oz Lotto draw was one of the most hotly anticipated draws of the year and one Queensland player won it all!" he said.　

"We can't wait to confirm the humongous prize with our mystery winner. Just imagine how $40 million might change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest.　

"There are 40 million reasons why all Queensland players who had an entry in last night's draw should check their ticket this morning.　

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!"

Golden Casket reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Winners Circle Card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

The winning numbers

  • 1, 35, 31, 19, 4, 13 and 26.
  • The supplementary numbers were 25 and 37.　

After five weeks of jackpotting the Oz Lotto prize reached $40 million for last night's draw and will offer a $2 million division one prize next Tuesday.　

Last night's winners take the Lott's division one tally to 376 so far this financial year, including 94 won by Golden Casket customers.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news golden casket lottery oz lotto winners

Construction begins at mega, new Ipswich fast food centre

Construction begins at mega, new Ipswich fast food centre

A major US burger chain and the state's first Krispy Kreme drive-thru are just two of the many fast food giants to open in Ipswich

Land court decision rocks New Acland Mine

The court told the government to refuse the expansion

New police deployed to Ipswich streets

Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

On Thursday 77 new officers will graduate

Ipswich shivers through last autumn morning

CHILLED: Warwick weather photographer Chris McFerran snapped this shot on the banks of the Condamine River at the Wallace St bridge in sub-zero temperatures yesterday morning. Chris McFerran

It was a chilly start to the morning for Ipswich residents.

Local Partners

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

Family continues tradition

A RAAF E-7A Wedgetail airborne command and control aircraft takes off from Australia's main logistics base for ADF operations in the Middle East region. Inset; FLT LT Shelton is serving with 2 SQN in the Middle East.

Family link to operational deployment

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Your Family home with the lot

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents your very own holiday...

Premier position &amp; Premier sized 537m block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. Fully appointed with all the extras you would expect...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

Modern Terrace House living.REDUCED

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $367,000

What great buying this 4 bedroom home is, with the average price for 4 bedders in this premier estate going for around the $429,000 mark this one is great...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!