Search for missing swimmer ends in tragedy

UPDATE 3.45PM: A three-day search in water off Coolum Beach has ended in tragedy after a man's body was found 300m north of where he went missing.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast regional manager Aaron Purchase said crews had located a body floating about 2pm on Monday.

Brisbane man Kyle Schroduer, 21, had been last seen in waters off Stumers Creek and authorities confirmed his body was found 300m north of the area.

Police have cordoned off a section of the beach near where the discovery was made.

Mr Purchase said about 25 surf life savers used on jetskis, boats, a helicopter, drones and vehicles in the search.

They had been scouring the waters and beach from 5am Monday, having done the same all day on Sunday.

Mr Purchase said while the swell wasn't "too bad", recent rain had made visibility difficult.

He said a rip was believed to be the likely cause of what went wrong.

"On behalf of Surf Life Saving Queensland our condolences go out to his family and friends, it's tragic at any time of the year, let alone on the eve of Easter," Mr Purchase said.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Mr Purchase said he wished to say thanks to the crews involved in the search for bringing closure to his loved ones.

Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

