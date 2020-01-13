Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
News

Search for missing person ends in tragedy

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH for a missing person near Fernvale has culminated in a grim find in the river near Twin Bridges.

The unidentified person was reported missing around 9pm, in the river near Wivenhoe Pocket on Saturday evening.

Sadly, the person was found deceased in the water soon afterwards, near Twin Bridges, north of Fernvale.

No details have been released so far regarding the age, gender, or name of the person.

Police are investigating, and no public calls for information have been made as of yet.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, with more information expected to follow.

fatality fernvale police twin bridges
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

        premium_icon Tradie loses licence after stopping for KFC snack

        News A tradie on a restricted driver's licence valid only for work use has been booted off the road after police busted him in snacking-up on chicken in a KFC...

        MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

        MISSING PLANE: Major air, ground search under way

        Breaking The plane, carrying two people, left Casino for Boonah yesterday

        IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 65 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court

        New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

        premium_icon New childcare centre ready to welcome 179 little learners

        News The doors to a new multi-level childcare facility that can cater for 179 children...