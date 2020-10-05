Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Federal Court Judge Guy Andrew, missing on Mt Coot-tha
Federal Court Judge Guy Andrew, missing on Mt Coot-tha
News

Search for missing Federal Court judge

by Elise Williams
5th Oct 2020 3:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services are searching for a missing high profile judge in the Mt Coot-tha area, after his car was spotted abandoned on the side of a Brisbane road.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew, who was recently relocated from Townsville to Brisbane, has been missing since he left his home in Brisbane's north early yesterday and headed in the direction of Mt Coot-tha, where it's understood he regularly takes morning walks.

Judge Andrew's vehicle was located around 2pm yesterday at Dillon Rd, The Gap.

He has not been seen since.

Judge Andrew presided over family court proceedings in the Brisbane Federal Circuit Court on Friday where he dealt with six separate matters.

He is described as caucasian, 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities and his family hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Search for missing Federal Court judge

editors picks guy andrew missing persons mt cootha

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rangers celebrate lucky escape - massive finals at home

        Premium Content Rangers celebrate lucky escape - massive finals at home

        Rugby Union Ipswich team given second chance to win dramatic final. Club stalwart tells how he kicked the vital conversion.

        HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for today

        Premium Content HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for today

        News Whether you’re looking for a change of pace or eager to get into the workforce, a...

        Fine goalkeeping feats rewarded as Knights end drought

        Premium Content Fine goalkeeping feats rewarded as Knights end drought

        Soccer ‘Zayno’ rated one of the best in Queensland Premier League for keeping his team in...

        Grubby grandad assaults eight-year-old step-granddaughter

        Premium Content Grubby grandad assaults eight-year-old step-granddaughter

        News A grandad who indecently touched his granddaughter can’t explain why he did it at...