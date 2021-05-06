Search for missing campers halted again

The mammoth search for two campers who vanished in the Victorian wilderness nearly 15 months ago has been paused again.

Police moved their search 80km northwest to the Mount Hotham area in mid-April, marking the first time the search had strayed from Wonnangatta, where Ms Clay and Mr Hill first vanished from on March 20 last year.

Detectives last week redirected the search back to the Wonnangatta campgrounds, with extra focus on areas along the Dargo High Plains Road, Cynthia Range Track, Herne Spur Track and the Wonnangatta Track "as a result of information obtained from previous searches".

But police on Wednesday confirmed "there are no current searches underway".

The search last came to an abrupt halt the day after detectives moved their investigations to the Mount Hotham area and found two shovels in thick bush off the Great Alpine Road on April 14.

Police said there was "no further update at this time" in relation to the shovels, which were sent off to be forensically examined in Melbourne.

Mr Hill and Ms Clay vanished on March 20 during a camping trip in the remote East Gippsland beauty spot of Wonnangatta, 350km east of Melbourne.

Mr Hill left his Drouin home on March 19 before collecting Ms Clay from her home in Pakenham in his white Toyota LandCruiser.

The friends then travelled via Licola, spending one night at Howitt High Plains before heading into Wonnangatta Valley on March 20.

Mr Hill was last heard from the following day via HF radio, stating he was at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps when he made the call.

Ms Clay told friends she was heading away and was expecting to return home on March 28 or 29.

Previous reports suggested the pair were high school sweethearts, and Mr Hill's wife was not aware Ms Clay was joining him on the camping trip.

Investigators were told the pair were camping together at Wonnangatta River near the Wonnangatta camping ground.

Campers then found Mr Hill's vehicle with signs of minor fire damage at their campsite, which was completely destroyed by fire, near Dry River Creek Track in the Wonnangatta Valley on March 21.

Speaking to NCA NewsWire last week, Mr Hill's wife Robyn said she believed she would never see her husband alive again.

"I can't see how they will come home. He hasn't spent any money, he hasn't done anything," she said.

"I just want them found, one way or the other, and then he can face the music if he's still alive."

Anyone who sights Mr Hill or Ms Clay should phone triple-0 immediately.

Anyone with any other information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

