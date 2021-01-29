Search for CBD cinema complex operator goes on

Council is still searching for an operator for its CBD cinema complex.

THE search for an operator to take on Ipswich City Council’s rejuvenated CBD cinema complex goes on with the impact of COVID-19 on the industry forcing a new approach.

United Cinemas looked set to take over the site, which was previously occupied by Birch Carroll and Coyle, but late last year rejected leasing the building.

The massive financial impact of COVID-19 on the cinema industry was flagged as the reason for the decision.

At Thursday’s council meeting, councillors voted unanimously to invite expressions of interest to secure a “suitably qualified and experienced” operator.

Only councillors Andrew Fechner and Jacob Madsen did not vote in favour but that was because they were out of the room due to conflicts of interest.

This decision does not mean United Cinemas is out of the running.

The council wants to secure a supplier to take on either a management or lease agreement and became an important anchor tenant for the Nicholas Street Precinct.

“Council has received feedback from the industry that due to unprecedented market conditions over the last nine to 10 months, industry confidence is low and a management agreement may be considered more favourable to prospective suppliers than a lease agreement,” a report to council notes.

“Council seeks to test the market to ascertain the industry sentiment.”

As a result of a cinema operator not being locked in, councillors voted unanimously to resequence the order of works for the wider Nicholas Street Precinct redevelopment.

Other parts of the project will be worked on first before the cinema complex is overhauled while an operator is locked in.

Councillors voted unanimously on Thursday for the variation to the works to proceed, with Cr Fechner and Cr Madsen both out of the room.

This will keep Hutchinson Builders on site and prevent tradies having to pack up and come back at a later date at an added cost.

Coordination and performance department project manager Greg Thomas said the council’s new administration building should be finished by the middle of April.

Council staff are likely to move in from June.



