Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have ben rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot at a home in Caboolture, north of Brisbane.
Two people have ben rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot at a home in Caboolture, north of Brisbane.
Breaking

Search for armed man after duo injured in shooting

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are hunting for a gunman after a reported double shooting in Caboolture.

A crime scene was established in Lower King St where two men were shot just before 6pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a man fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions.

He would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.

A large section of the Caboolture street was last night cordoned off and police were searching for an armed man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0.

Originally published as Search for armed man after duo critically injured in shooting

More Stories

crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction of $91m mental health facility set to start

        Premium Content Construction of $91m mental health facility set to start

        Politics The facility is at the heart of West Moreton Health’s expansion to service the fastest growing area in Queensland

        Derby delight: How the Bulls charged to historic victory

        Premium Content Derby delight: How the Bulls charged to historic victory

        Soccer ‘Best feeling’ as winless Ipswich City side call on club courage to upstage Ripley...

        Four teens hospitalised after late night crash

        Premium Content Four teens hospitalised after late night crash

        News Paramedics responded to the crash in Ipswich late on Friday night

        Meth-taking truckie stops for a snooze on busy road

        Premium Content Meth-taking truckie stops for a snooze on busy road

        Crime Truck driver had drugs in his system when he blocked road