Search dogs come to help look for missing backpacker

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Search Dogs Sydney have joined in the search efforts for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Contributed

A VOLUNTEER search dog team have come to Byron Bay to help look for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

Theo, 18, was last spotted on CCTV footage leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay about 11pm on May 31, 2019.

The footage showed him walking around the corner from the nightclub's main entrance, along Kingsley Street.

A new social media campaign has been launched as part of the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

Theo's phone was then last recorded shortly just before 2pm on Saturday, June 1 being somewhere east of the CBD of Byron Bay, in a north-east direction up towards the lighthouse.

While police suspended their official physical search for Theo on July 3, the Byron Bay community continues to scour through bushland and scrub for any clues of the missing teen.

With search parties organised every weekend and on every other day throughout the week, the community have continued to remain hopeful they'll find something soon.

This week, Search Dogs Sydney joined the efforts to find Theo.

The Looking for Theo Hayez Facebook page informed the community the volunteer search dogs would be assisting.

"Meet the wonderful team from Search Dogs Sydney Boof and Rufus (with their humans) are specially trained rescue dogs, who are with us in Byron for two days, noses to the ground, helping to look for Theo," the facebook site said.

"They have been covering the areas of bush that have been too dangerous or dense for the volunteer searchers to go into.

"They'll be out again today, so keep an eye out for them around Byron and send all your positive vibes their way.

"This team operates on a volunteer basis and we'd like to express our enormous gratitude to them for their help.

"They have been working with the utmost compassion and professionalism."

For more information about future search parties, visit the Looking for Theo Hayez Facebook page.