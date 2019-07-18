Search continues for alleged hit and run driver

POLICE are still investigating an alleged hit run incident that left an Ipswich toddler lying on the road with head injuries.

Witnesses stopped to help the 14-month-old after seeing him lying on Fernvale Rd at Brassall on July 3.

He sustained non-life-threatening head injuries and has since recovered, police say, but the search continues for the water truck that is believed to have struck him.

Police are unsure of whether the driver of the vehicle was aware they had struck a pedestrian.

An appeal has been made for anyone with possible footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Inspector Douglas McDonald said that appeal included anyone with dashcams or cameras facing towards Fernvale Rd about 3pm on July 3.