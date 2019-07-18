Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toddler critical after hit on Fernvale road Brassall.
Toddler critical after hit on Fernvale road Brassall. Cordell Richardson
News

Search continues for alleged hit and run driver

Andrew Korner
by
18th Jul 2019 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still investigating an alleged hit run incident that left an Ipswich toddler lying on the road with head injuries.

Witnesses stopped to help the 14-month-old after seeing him lying on Fernvale Rd at Brassall on July 3.

He sustained non-life-threatening head injuries and has since recovered, police say, but the search continues for the water truck that is believed to have struck him.

Police are unsure of whether the driver of the vehicle was aware they had struck a pedestrian.

An appeal has been made for anyone with possible footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Inspector Douglas McDonald said that appeal included anyone with dashcams or cameras facing towards Fernvale Rd about 3pm on July 3.

brassall hit and run ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man details escape from container in alleged kidnap scheme

    premium_icon Man details escape from container in alleged kidnap scheme

    Crime A man has detailed how he and his wife escaped from the confines of shipping container after allegedly being kidnapped and left inside overnight.

    • 18th Jul 2019 8:30 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    More jobs as first of many new car dealerships opens

    premium_icon More jobs as first of many new car dealerships opens

    Business Purpose-built facility will handle sales and services for all brands