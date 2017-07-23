Search continues for 12-year-old boy missing for two days

This boy was last seen at Hamilton on July 21.

THE search continues for a 12-year-old Brisbane boy, missing for the past two days.

He was last seen at Racecourse Rd, Hamilton on Friday, July 21 about 4.20pm.

He is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue short sleeved shirt, navy jacket, navy shorts with navy socks and black shoes.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

Anyone who has seen him or has further information is urged to contact police.

Phone Policelink 131 444.