Rape accused told woman he’d kill her, court hears

FORMER One Nation adviser Sean Black allegedly told the woman he is accused of raping and pushing down a flight of stairs: "I will shoot you in the head and kill you".

The 40-year-old, who was once a media adviser to outspoken former senator Malcolm Roberts and an ex-Logan City councillor, pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning

bodily harm and one count of rape, at the beginning of his Brisbane District Court trial this week.

The alleged violent attacks occurred over several months more than a decade ago and began when Black allegedly pushed the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, down a set of stairs.

He is accused of calling the woman a "filthy dog" during the incident.

The prosecutor told the court on another occasion Black crushed her hand in a door.

Later than month, the woman was having a shower, before she was allegedly raped by Black.

"The defendant came into the bathroom and was looking at her … and the defendant commented to her about how easily she bruised and that she needed to improve her diet," Crown prosecutor Brendan White said.

"She retorted that maybe he should just stop hitting her.

"The defendant responded by pulling her out of the shower by her hair."

He the raped her in the bathroom, the court heard.

During Mr White's closing address, the jury today heard the woman claimed Black had threatened to kill her during an argument where he allegedly picked the woman up and threw her across the room, which is the subject of one of the assault charges.

He said the complainant said during the trial: "He (Black) had me convinced he was in with the police and politicians".

Mr White also told the court Black allegedly said to the woman: "I know the police... I know everyone... I will kill you. I will shoot you in the head and kill you... and no one would ever even look for you".

The court heard the victim had several bruises following the alleged assaults.

Black's defence barrister Rick Taylor argued the victim had invented the rape allegation as leverage against the former One Nation heavyweight.

The jury heard the victim had not made a complaint of rape until several years later.

"You are here in this trial... not because she was raped but because she had the confidence to weave the fabric of lies into a not-so convincing story," he said.

"These lies don't stack up.

"Has she given a true account of what happened all that time ago or has she just manipulated facts to tell a story?

"There is no support for what she says outside what she says."

Judge Glen Cash will begin his summing-up later today.