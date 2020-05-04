Seamless development arc has Noah powering towards a first class career

ON THE RISE: Ipswich Logan junior Noah Emmerson is a player earmarked for first grade in future.

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan Lord’s Taverners standout Noah Emmerson showed immense potential as he dominated attacks to accumulate the most runs of any batsman in the elite under-16 competition this season.

As he treads the now well-established Ipswich Cricket development pathway, the IGS student is ticking all the boxes and is tipped to have a lasting impact on the club.

Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke said Emmerson had done extremely well to top the batting rankings in what was invariably an extremely high standard competition.

“Noah is one of the emerging young players coming through,” he said.

“We have high hopes for him in coming years.”

Founded in 2012, the Hornets are a relatively young club in comparison to many of their premier rivals.

Leschke said despite its brief existence, the club had already managed to put in place a clearly visible and accessible development path for budding players to follow all the way to the baggy green.

He said Emmerson’s progression into one of the state’s leading juniors was an example of this avenue working as intended for the benefit of Ipswich cricket and its players.

“There is a great pathway for young players to come through,” he said.

“Hopefully, Noah will continue on and join others to have already successfully made the transition to senior premier cricket.”