A great hammerhead shark found caught in a shark net off Tallebudgera Beach on Monday. It was found the crew from Apex Harmony which is part of the Sea Shepherd conservation group. (AAP Image/Sea Shepherd Australia).

THE location of a dead Great Hammerhead shark in nets off a Gold Coast beach has prompted calls for the Queensland Government to remove the devices.

Activist group Sea Shepherd says the endangered shark was located on Monday in a net off Tallebudgera Beach by the crew of the Apex Harmony boat.

Sea Shepherd Australian spokesman Jonathan Clark says the death means it is time for Queensland to abandon nets for “effective nonlethal shark monitoring, control and incident prevention measures�.