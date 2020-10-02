Sea change lures Ipswich business owner to sell up

Express Motorcycles owner Dean Trend said he and his wife were eager to move to the Sunshine Coast but the decision to sell the property wasn't an easy one.

THE DESIRE for a change of lifestyle has inspired an Ipswich-based motorcycle fan to call it a day after 14 years in the business of selling and repairing bikes.

“It’s a very difficult decision and obviously there is going to be some separation anxiety to an extent,” Dean said.

“But on the other hand, it opens up a world of possibilities, as well.”

The property, located at 73 Keogh Street, West Ipswich, was listed for sale on Wednesday and includes the 556 metres square plot of land and 200m2 of floor space.

At this stage, no price has been set.

Even before Dean bought the property and opened Express Motorcycles, the property operated as a motorcycle shop and has now done so for the better part of 40 years.

“The guy who owned the property before me grew up in the house next door and actually built the property in 1976 – it was three different businesses in there originally,” Dean said.

He said he was selling the property but not his business.

“I may (open another business) … But, whether that will be a motorcycle business or another business, I don’t know at this stage,” he said.

“Everything is a bit of an unknown, which adds to the excitement, I guess.”

He said the coronavirus was only a minor factor in his choice to sell.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and a lot of people having a rethink in regards to lifestyle, where they’re going, what they’re doing and how their finances are,” Dean said.

“I’m 55 next year and I’ll potentially want to do something else – it’s time for the next chapter.”

