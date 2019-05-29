Sea change has hometown hero ready to rumble

PRIMED: The support of partner Elayna Rai has Australian Heavyweight Titleholder Demsey McKean ready to take on the world.

Cordell Richardson

WHEN Team McKean enter the ring at the Star Casino, they will no doubt be backed heavily by hometown fans.

The chance to train with the stable of elite fighters at Matrix enticed the boom heavyweight to relocate to the Gold Coast 14 months ago but he still values his old stomping ground and returns twice a week to work out of Corporate Box Ipswich, and stay connected with sponsors and supporters.

"I'm loving training down there,” McKean said. "It is a fresh start with a new trainer in a new city. I think it is important that I stick to my roots in Ipswich. My sponsorship and fan base are here, as well as my strength coach and barber. I get the best of both worlds.”

Away from the ring the former West MAC student is flourishing as well after meeting partner Londoner Elayna Rai 14 months ago.

"Elayna is a saint,” he said. "She is a breath of fresh air and she is so supportive. A lot has changed in the last year, and it's all for the better.”

Content with his lot, the colossal boxer expects the healthier lifestyle and state of mind to translate into success with the gloves on.

"I'm really happy at home and even better in the fight world,” he said. "I'm keen on the future that's for sure.”

INCREASED COVERAGE: Ipswich boxer Demsey McKean believes the sport needs greater backing from media and television networks if it is to prosper in Australia. Cordell Richardson

Prospects are bright for McKean and Australian boxing. But he said the sport desperately needed backing from the media and Foxtel to grow in popularity.

"The English are producing some of the best boxers in the world at the moment, alongside the Americans and the Russians,” McKean said.

"Nobody really hears about the Australians, apart from Jeff Horn. He is the only guy who has put us on the map of late.

"I think we are looking for the next big star to come through the ranks.

"We have a few big names coming through. We just had an Australian fight for a world title on a pretty big card overseas and there was barely anything on the news. It is pretty shocking, we just don't have the TV coverage like the other countries. Therefore we're not getting paid as much and we're not getting the sponsorship. We should really be getting a lot more fight shows and main events put on TV. The more coverage you have, the more popular the sport is going to become among the younger generation and people that are going to train.”

McKean, who has been resorting to social media to build his own profile, said the football codes offered an example of how sports could benefit from constant promotion.

"If you look at football, it is on every weekend and we grow up with it in our schools and clubs, and that just goes to show how popular it is here in Australia, so we need to boost that exposure,” he said.

"Aussie boxing - we need more TV coverage. It's that simple.”