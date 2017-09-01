SE Queensland's most unique home to open in Brookwater

The third home on Brookwater's Street of Dreams is set to go on display tomorrow.

ANOTHER iconic designer home is set to open its doors in Brookwater tomorrow.

Located in Brookwater's prestigious Street of Dreams display home village, the PS Designer Homes display home is the third out of five homes to be completed and will be open to the public for the first time this Saturday.

The new home is said to be the most unique building in the village, with the main point of difference the house's expansive living and entertainment areas.

Brookwater Residential general manager Nick Kostellar said it was one of the most impressive homes he had seen to date and was certain the community would share his view.

"I know I am probably biased but I believe this house is one of the best designer homes on display in SE Queensland and has the highest value-invested into a home within this corridor,” Mr Kostellar said.

"The main point of difference with this home is the scale and size of it as it spans over 550qm of house living across three levels, with the most unique part of the home the roof top terrace which features a spa,” he said.

"The home demonstrates a number of unique design living options with large void spaces, a lap pool which runs alongside the house, stone cladding which runs from the inside to the outside and a dumb waiter lift which goes up to the third level to the roof top terrace.

Described as modern contemporary, the home will join an already completed Metricon Signature Series home and Steve Parcell designer home, with the remaining two display homes expected to open in the second quarter of 2018.

Mr Kostellar said while the display village was only small in size, all five homes demonstrated individuality and had their own design merits to show buyers what could be achieved if they built in Brookwater or elsewhere.

"This home makes use of good contemporary materials, with timber panelling in the ensuite which is quite unique and the master suite also boasts a spectacular view of the Brookwater Golf Course's third hole which embodies classic golf course living.”

The PS Designer Display Home is located on Turnberry Way, Brookwater and will open on Saturday, September 2 at 10am.

For more information visit the website.